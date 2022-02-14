Mamaerth parent company acquires Bblunt hair products, salon biz from Godrej

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), parent company of Mamaearth, on Monday stated that it has acquired Bblunt, a hair care, hair colour and styling products brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), along with Bblunt salons operated by Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Pvt. Ltd.

Separately, Godrej Consumer Products stated in a regulatory filing that it will receive a total of Rs 84.5 crore from the divestment business.

Bblunt hair care and styling products business will be completely owned and managed by Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. However, Bblunt salon business will continue to operate as an independent entity, with Adhuna Bhabani, Osh Bhabani and Avan Contractor as Creative Directors and Spoorthy Shetty as CEO.



Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said, “Since the brands synergize on fundamental principles and strong millennial connect, we are confident that Bblunt will be a great addition to the Honasa Consumer portfolio.”



Adhuna Bhabani, Founder & Director, Bblunt said, “Bblunt and Honasa Consumer Pvt ltd share a strong synergy and common brand values.”



Spoorthy Shetty, CEO, Bblunt said, “This is a win-win situation for both companies and the expected synergies will allow us to broaden our customer, product, geographical & technological base. Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service, which they have come to expect.”

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL) is a digital-first consumer brands company.

