This alcohol company has an exciting new whiskey brand tailor-made for India

It’s a well-known fact that India is primarily a brown spirits market, dominated by whiskey. In fact, we are the largest whiskey market by consumption in the world and contribute 10 per cent to global spirits consumption. It’s little wonder then, that all big alcobev brands want a slice of the whiskey market. The latest to join the bandwagon is AB InBev India, which has a diverse portfolio of global beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden, Stella Artois, among others. It has launched Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey, a combination of American corn whiskey blended with Indian single malt.

Currently available in Maharashtra and Goa, the brand will soon be available in Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. It is priced at Rs 2,800 for a 750ml bottle in Maharashtra.

Magnum Double Barrel whiskey is an India-first innovation. It is part of the company’s Beyond Beer portfolio. With the introduction of beverages ranging from energy drinks to whiskey, the world’s leading brewer aims to lead premium category growth across beverage segments, while keeping consumer centricity at the core. Magnum Double Barrel whiskey is a combination of American corn whiskey aged in white oak barrels in Kentucky and Indian single malts aged in ex-Bourbon casks, in Goa. The company is sourcing and blending Magnum Double Barrel whiskey in partnership with Sazerac and their Indian subsidiary John Distilleries (JDPL).

“Over the last few years, we have gone from strength to strength, leading and growing the beer category in India. While beer continues to remain our primary/ core offering, we now look forward to expanding and growing the larger beverage category,” says Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev.

A decade ago, Budweiser Magnum, an India-first innovation that marked the company’s entry into the strong beer segment was launched. It has witnessed strong growth with increasing consumer loyalty and brand love. In 2021 it was launched in China. The Magnum Double Barrel whiskey is an extension of the same brand.

“Keeping in mind the great product specifications of Magnum Double Barrel whiskey and the early reviews received from whiskey enthusiasts, experts, we are confident the product will further strengthen the equity of Magnum and build its own loyal community, independently,” says Sharma.

The standard blended scotch whiskey segment grew by 43 per cent in 2021 vs 2020 and has seen a healthy 5-year CAGR of 19 per cent as per IWSR. The segment is currently dominated by local and international brands such as 100 Pipers, Black & White, Red Label, Ballantines, Jameson and Teachers.

“80 per cent of India’s spirits market is in the value segment and we see a huge opportunity for premium offerings, giving us confidence in our premiumisation strategy. Globally, we are extremely bullish about the long-term potential of India, given its demographic advantage, growing prosperity, and progressive reforms in excise structures across states,” says Sharma.

Also read: Man loses Rs 44,782 in WhatsApp scam while trying to order beer worth Rs 360

Also read: Try Mead this weekend. The ancient honey-based fermented alcohol is making a comeback in India