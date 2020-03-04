Wipro suspends employee travel to China, Hong Kong, Macau over coronavirus

Wipro today announced that it will not allow any employee to travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau due to coronavirus risk.

"Wipro has suspended travel to and transit through mainland China, including Hong Kong and Macau, until further notice. Employees have also been advised to avoid non-critical travel to Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy," Wipro told IANS.

The company has also advised Chinese employees and others who had travelled to the said destinations to be vigilant and to stay at home for 14 days before joining back office.

Even though the company has enabled a lot of techies to work from home, it does not have any employees in the coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan.

The company has asked its employees to put themselves in isolation in case they or their family members exhibit symptoms.

The company has also issued an advisory containing information about hygiene and preventive measures and has also asked its employees worldwide to get themselves checked if they display any symptoms.

Wipro joins a growing list of tech companies like Google and Twitter who are encouraging employees globally to avoid travelling and start working from home.

Google had made its policies stricter after an employee in Zurich tested positive for coronavirus. It has restricted travel and cancelled a big Google Cloud event.

Twitter has also banned any non-critical business event or travel. Other tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft are issuing advisories and taking preventive steps for its employees to restrict the spread of the virus.

