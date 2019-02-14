Fire breaks out at Delhi's Naraina factory after deadly hotel blaze in Karol Bagh

Twenty-nine fire tenders rushed to douse flames that broke out at a greeting card factory in Delhi's Naraina Industrial area in west Delhi Thursday morning at around 7:15 am. Efforts are on to bring the fire under control.

The blaze spread out to the top floors of the factory due to fire in a telephone switchboard that caused the flames to spread out to other parts of the multi-storey building, according to the factory manager, Amarjeet Singh. There is no news of any casualty yet. However, it is yet to be ascertained if there are any people inside the factory.

Another incident of a fire that engulfed Arpit Palace Hotel in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday which claimed 17 lives including two people who jumped off the building in an attempt to save themselves. While the hotel owner, Shardendu Goel is absconding since the incident, general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, were arrested for culpable homicide, police said

Also read: Karol Bagh hotel: At least 16 dead in massive fire at Delhi's Arpit Palace

In a separate incident Wednesday, around 250 huts were charred in a massive fire in a slum in Paschim Puri area due to what is said to be short-circuit.