Top Crypto News: Twitter will allow NFT buying and selling through tweets

Twitter announced that it will allow its users to sell and buy NFTs via NFT Tiles, a mechanism that Twitter has been working on for a while now. Twitter has established partnerships with four NFT marketplaces for the same.

The integration of Twitter Tiles will allow users to display artwork NFTs in a tweet panel which will have a button for users to check the NFT on the respective marketplace.

A spokesperson from Twitter confirmed to Decrypt - a major crypto publishing firm that the new mechanism will support NFTs that are minted or are published on one of the partner platforms.

Elon Musk made a statement that he wants to defeat the way bots are being used on Twitter and the not-so-uniform algorithm of Twitter that is not able to offer content for the user as it should. He also added that he will work on the unnecessary hate speech and other censorship-related content that needs taming.

With a major turnaround for Twitter’s ecosystem, Musk tried to address the fears of Twitter employees who are contemplating a lay off owing to rumors on the internet. Musk tweeted an open letter to explain his takeover of Twitter and what it means for the company and the advertisers.