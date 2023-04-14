Gold jumps Rs 480 to record high of Rs 61,780 as US Fed seen pausing rates

Gold and silver prices: Gold prices on Fridayjumped Rs 480 to reach an all-time high mark of Rs 61,780 per 10 gram in Delhi.

On April 14, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold stood at Rs 61,950. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,800 on average. The silver prices also jumped Rs 410 to Rs 77,580 per kg

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,780 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,041 per ounce and $25.88 per ounce, respectively.

Comex spot gold prices rose to a 13-month high, supported by a drop in the dollar index and rates, according to Gandhi.