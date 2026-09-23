Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to know

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Why banks are concerned about AI shopping

Banks are concerned because festive sales often feature product discounts along with bank promotions, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI plans. This means the final price can depend on various conditions, not just the initial discount, so shoppers should check offers carefully before buying.

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According to Reuters, banks like NatWest, Bank of America, ING, ASB Bank, Capital One, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have noticed increased interest in AI shopping agents. However, they also point out that this technology is developing faster than industry standards and consumer protections.

What you should keep in mind

AI shopping assistants are designed to help search for products, compare options, and even complete purchases. Companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta are promoting these AI tools.

Consumers should remember that it’s unclear whether AI agents will always have their best interests at heart. With many listings and promotional offers available during the festive sales, the growing use of AI in shopping adds complexity to online purchasing.