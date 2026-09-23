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'CNN, MS NOW, Politico can enter White House if...': Donald Trump hints at possible ban removal

'CNN, MS NOW, Politico can enter White House if...': Donald Trump hints at possible ban removal

The president has accused CNN, MS NOW and Politico of publishing what he described as false or unfair reports about him and his administration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST
'CNN, MS NOW, Politico can enter White House if...': Donald Trump hints at possible ban removalTrump Signals Possible U-Turn on CNN, MS NOW and Politico White House Ban

US President Donald Trump has said that journalists from news outlets such as CNN, MS NOW and Politico could be allowed to return to the White House if a federal court rules against his decision to ban the outlets from the premises.

The comments came as the three media organisations prepared for a court hearing challenging the administration’s decision to revoke their access credentials, reported by Reuters. Asked in New York whether he would allow the outlets back into the White House if the court rejected the ban, Trump said he would “probably” do so.

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Trump suggested that the judge handling the case could rule in favour of the media organisations. “Well, it probably will, because this is a judge who’s not a particularly fair judge,” he said, referring to US District Judge Timothy Kelly.

MUST READ: Trump's TRUMP TV goes live as CNN, other news outlets sue: A new fight over who controls the White House feed

Despite acknowledging the possibility of an adverse ruling, Trump defended the ban and repeated his criticism of the three outlets. “I think we have a right to clean out fake news,” he said.

The president has accused CNN, MS NOW and Politico of publishing what he described as false or unfair reports about him and his administration.

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Outlets seek immediate restoration of access

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on September 21. They are seeking an emergency order that would restore their journalists’ access to the White House while the broader case proceeds.

In their complaint, the organisations described the ban as a “blatant violation” of the First Amendment and argued that the administration could not exclude them because of objections to their reporting.

The outlets also said reporters had been denied entry to the White House complex and that their credentials had been revoked.

Why the outlets were banned

Trump announced the ban on September 18, accusing CNN, MS NOW and Politico of spreading “FAKE NEWS” and reporting “FICTION and LIES”. He said the decision followed their “cumulative stories” about him, without naming any specific report. The outlets denied the allegations and sued, calling the ban retaliation for their journalism and a violation of their First Amendment rights.

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White House rolls out Trump TV

The White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24-hour digital stream featuring Trump’s speeches, official announcements and selected presidential footage. The stream was launched through the White House’s website and YouTube channel. The rollout followed major networks’ decision to suspend or reduce pooled coverage in solidarity with the banned outlets. Critics say it could promote a White House-controlled version of events.

Hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Judge Kelly has scheduled a hearing on the media organisations’ request for a temporary restraining order for Wednesday, September 23, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, according to court reports. The US Justice Department was directed to respond to the request.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Fake news': Trump bans CNN, Politico, MS NOW from White House; press groups vow legal action

The case has drawn wider attention because Judge Kelly, a Trump appointee, previously ordered the restoration of access for a CNN reporter during Trump’s first term.

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The ruling on the emergency request could determine whether the three outlets regain access to the White House while the constitutional challenge continues.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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