SS Retail, Jindal Supreme make solid stock market debut; Hero Motors disappoints with a weak listing

SS Retail

Shares of SS Retail a solid stock market debut as the shares were listed at a premium of 50.73 per cent at Rs 639.10 on BSE and a premium of 47.17 per cent Rs 624 on NSE, against the issue price of Rs 424 per share. Ahead of its debut, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 155-160 per share, hinting at a strong debut.



SS after the company raised a total of Rs 500 crore via its IPO, selling its shares for Rs 403-424 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed solid more than 103.30 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications. Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue.



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Jindal Supreme (India)

Shares of Jindal Supreme (India) a strong stock market debut as the shares were listed at a premium of 31.08 per cent at Rs 121.90 on BSE and a premium of 29.03 per cent Rs 120 on NSE, against the issue price of Rs 424 per share. Ahead of its debut, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 25-30 per share, signaling at a positive debut.



Jindal Supreme raised Rs 125 crore via primary as it sold shares of Rs 88-93 per share with a lot size of 161 equity shares between September 16-18. The issue saw overall bidding sold 181.07 times, fetching over 20.38 lakh applications. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.