SS Retail, Jindal Supreme make solid stock market debut; Hero Motors disappoints with a weak listing

Three companies namely- Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme (India)- made their respective stock market debut on Wednesday, September 23. All the three issues were open for subscription between September 16 and September 18, cumulatively raising nearly 1,625 crore from investors.
Hero Motors
Shares of Hero Motors made a weak stock market debut as the shares were listed at a discount of 2.38 per cent at Rs 82 on NSE and a premium of 2.26 per cent Rs 82.10 on BSE, against the issue price of Rs 84 per share. Even ahead of its listing, the stock was commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP), suggesting a weak listing for the investors.
Hero Motors after the company raised Rs a total of Rs 1,000 crore via its IPO, selling its shares for Rs 79-84 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed over 6.66 times, fetching nearly 16.26 lakh applications. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, ICICI Securities and JM Financial Ltd were the book running lead managers for the Hero Motors IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd was the registrar of the issue.