Gold, silver rates today: Gold price remains flat at Rs 46,750, silver price inches up to Rs 57,000

Gold prices remained flat in the domestic market on September 13 and were trading at Rs 46,750 per 10 gram for 22 carats, while 24-carat was available at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram. The silver price rose by Rs 1,800 and was at Rs 57,000. In the domestic market, gold prices traded near one-month lows when MCX futures fell 0.2% to Rs 50,436 per 10 gram on Monday. Silver futures, however, rose 0.7% to Rs 55,417 per kg. In the global market, gold prices were firm on early Tuesday near a two-week high hit in the previous session, helped by a subdued dollar.

Gram Price for 22-carat gold Price for 24-carat gold 1 gram Rs 4,675 Rs 5,100 10 grams Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000

Also read: Gold, silver prices today surge to Rs 51,000 in early trade, global rates climb up due to softer dollar

Gram Silver 1 gram Rs 57 1 kg Rs 57,000

Domestic price

In the national capital Delhi, the gold price for 24 carats (10 gram) is Rs 51,150 while 22 carat (10 gram) is Rs 46,900. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold (10 gram) is available for Rs 51,000, while 22 carat (10 gram) is Rs 46,750. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 gram) in Mumbai is Rs 51,000, while 22-carat gold (10 gram) is Rs 46,750. In Chennai, 24-carat gold (10 gram) is available for Rs 51,760, and 22 carat (10 gram) is available for Rs 47,450.

Gold price in top cities

City 22-carat gold 24-carat gold Chennai Rs 47,450 Rs 51,760 Mumbai Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Delhi Rs 46,900 Rs 51,150 Kolkata Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Hyderabad Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Bangalore Rs 46,800 Rs 51,000

International price equations

In global markets, the yellow metal was flat ahead of key US inflation reading. Spot gold traded held its ground at $1,714.41 per ounce while silver rose 0.7% to $18.91 per ounce. Experts feel the gold was flat mainly due to the weaker US dollar, China’s virus concerns, and Europe’s energy crisis, which has prompted most central banks to take monetary tightening steps to fight inflation.

As and when the US Consumer Price data is out, that would again affect gold prices in the international market as it would cue on the size of the Fed's rate hike. Analysts expect that August numbers to come in at 8.1%, slower than the 8.5% print for July. The markets are largely expecting the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points this month in the policymaking committee meeting on September 20-21.

(With agency inputs)