Petrol and diesel price chart on August 17: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on August 17: Oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on August 17, Thursday, after the daily rate revision.

The prices were slightly revised in Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai were Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol is available for Rs 106.03 and diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel is being sold for Rs 94.24 per litre.

Some cities in Uttar Pradesh saw a slight revision in petrol and diesel rates. Petrol in Noida is available for Rs 96.79 and diesel can be bought for Rs 89.96 per litre.

In Ghaziabad, petrol price is at Rs 96.58, while diesel is at Rs 89.75 per liter. Petrol in Lucknow is available for Rs 96.57 and diesel is at Rs 89.76 per liter. In Patna, petrol price is at Rs 107.27 and diesel is at Rs 94.04 per liter.

In Port Blair, petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.

Here’s the revised price list for August 17.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.04

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

The fuel prices are inclusive of a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major relief, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs.

In June, the Punjab government revised the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in the last one year. The state government increased the VAT on fuel by 10 per cent.

Global Crude oil

Oil prices were choppy on Thursday after falling over the past three sessions, Reuters reported. The oil prices are under stress on worries about slowing growth in China and possible further US interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $83.53 a barrel by 0245 GMT, after initially falling 0.5 per cent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 was flat at $79.38.

"China's economic concerns and broad risk-off sentiment on Wall Street pressed on the oil markets, with a strong USD adding to the downside pressure at the same time," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.

“Crude oil extended its fall and slipped to two-week lows amid Chinese demand worries and hawkish Fed. Despite a larger than expected inventory draw in the U.S., crude oil plunged again. The US Fed released its July month monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday and indicated for more rate hikes to contain inflation. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $78.20–77.40 and resistance is at $80.10–81.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,580-6,510, while resistance is at Rs 6,720–6,790,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

