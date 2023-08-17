‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol film to cross Rs 300 crore in India; Akshay Kumar-starrer to surpass Rs 100 crore on 2nd weekend

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office: Tara Singh is smashing box office records with his sledgehammer every single day as the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 will cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office today. The film has collected a total of around Rs 288.48 crore within the first seven days of its release.

The Sunny Deol film has minted Rs 40.10 crore on its first day, Rs 43.08 crore on its second day, Rs 51.70 crore on its third day, Rs 38.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 55.40 crore on the Independence Day holiday, around Rs 34.50 crore on its sixth day, and is likely to earn around Rs 25 crore on its seventh day.

With this, Gadar 2 is estimated to cross Rs 300 crore in India today. The Sunny Deol-led film sold 3,13,038 tickets all over India on the seventh day of its advance booking, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Also WATCH: AI images show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) characters Jethalal Gada, Dayaben, Champaklal, Babita ji and more as Vikings in unlikely crossover with the Netflix series

Gadar 2 sold around 4.5 million tickets on online ticketing portal BookMyShow during the Independence Day weekend. Given its stellar bookings, advance booking and box office numbers, Gadar 2 has become the first Bollywood movie to mint over Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office for six consecutive days.

#Gadar2 Day 6 State Wise Tracked Data💥

Gross: 31.18 Cr

Footfalls: 14.01L

Shows: 11690

Occupancy: 55% pic.twitter.com/mKV2AmafGB — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 17, 2023

Also Read: Gadar 2 breaks Pathaan, Sultan’s record! Sunny Deol-starrer becomes only Bollywood movie to mint over Rs 30 crore on sixth day

OMG 2, on the other hand, is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in its second weekend, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film has so far collected around Rs 86.22 crore within its first seven days at the theatres.

#OMG2 is a BONA- FIDE HIT



Stays over ₹ 7.5 cr on its 6th Day



Film will enter 100 cr club on its Second Saturday..



Doing Such sort of business in front of VOLCANO like #Gadar2 is itself equivalent to ₹ 300 cr biz.



HISTORY WILL REMEMBER OMG2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/O4R2D49f0y — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 16, 2023

The Akshay Kumar film raked in Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its second day, Rs 17.55 crore on its third day, Rs 12.06 crore on its fourth day, Rs 17.10 crore on its fifth day, around Rs 7.75 crore on its sixth day, and will likely earn around Rs 6.20 crore on its seventh day.

OMG 2 sold 50,793 tickets all over India on the seventh day of its advance booking. The Akshay Kumar film sold around 1.7 million tickets via BookMyShow on the Independence Day weekend.

#OMG2 Day 6 State Wise Tracked Data



Gross: 7.71 Cr

Footfalls: 3.01L

Shows: 5237

Occupancy: 30% pic.twitter.com/DXnlAlYhGE — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 17, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 focuses on truck driver Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue and bring back his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet Singh from Pakistan. The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is centered on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after suffering from a personal tragedy. The film is a sequel to the 2011 satirical-comedy OMG or Oh My God! , which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

OMG 2, on the other hand, features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil of Ramayan fame, and Pavan Malhotra in significant roles. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the silver screens worldwide on August 11.

Watch: IT companies likely to regain momentum in H2CY23, FY24 to show strong revenue growth; not Infosys or TCS; these are the top stock picks from IT sector

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 cr, Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 100 cr

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide; Chiranjeevi film proves to be damp squib

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ update: Will the Sunny Deol film surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s lifetime box office collections? Here’s what this trade analyst has to say