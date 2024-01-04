Petrol and diesel price chart on January 4: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on January 4: Petrol and diesel rates were kept constant across all major cities on January 4 (Thursday). Rates of petrol and diesel have been on the same level over the last one year following a major tweaking in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs in some states.

On Thursday, January 4, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices touched Rs 106.31 per litre, which is the highest among all the metropolitan cities. The diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

In Madhya Pradesh, the price of petrol has recorded a decrease of 30 paise, while diesel has experienced a reduction of 28 paise. A similar trend can be observed in Uttar Pradesh, where both petrol and diesel prices have decreased by 27 paise. West Bengal also follows suit with a notable decline in petrol prices by 70 paise and diesel prices by 65 paise.

Conversely, Gujarat has witnessed a slight uptick in both petrol and diesel prices.

Revised price chart



Door-to-door fuel delivery

Due to long queues at the petrol pumps in many cities, door-to-door petrol and diesel delivery facility has been launched for the customers. Fuel delivery apps in India have to tie up with oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to get the permission to deliver fuel.

To access the doorstep delivery service for fuel, simply register on your preferred platform and input your location and fuel preferences. After confirming the price, the delivery will be arranged. Currently, this service is exclusively available in major metropolitan areas.

Fuel@Call, a facility by Indian Oil, is designed for industrial and commercial customers. Utilising cloud-based technology, this innovative solution connects consumers with platforms that offer the convenient delivery of petrol and diesel from Indian Oil.

Several startup companies such as FuelBuddy, Hamsafar, PepFuels, and Repos Energy are also providing fuel delivery services. But their coverage is primarily focused on major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Crude oil

Crude oil exhibited significant volatility, initially witnessing a sharp decline in the early trading session. However, prices rebounded from their lows due to the shutdown of an oilfield in Libya and escalating tensions in the Red Sea. Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $78.58 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $73.10.

"Protests in Libya compelled the closure of an oilfield responsible for producing 300,000 barrels per day. Additionally, Israel heightened its attacks on the Gaza Strip following the Red Sea tensions, providing support to oil prices. Nevertheless, the strength in the dollar index may impose limitations on potential gains. We anticipate continued volatility in crude oil prices during today's session. Crude oil finds support in the range of $72.10–71.50, with resistance expected in the range of $73.90–74.50 for today's session. In terms of INR, crude oil has support at Rs 5,990–5,940, while resistance is anticipated at Rs 6,120–6,190," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.