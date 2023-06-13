Petrol and diesel price chart on June 13: Check current rates in Mumbai Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 13: Petrol and diesel rates were kept unchanged in major cities on Tuesday, June 13. Rates of petrol and diesel have been on a similar level over the last one year following a major tweak in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs.

On Tuesday, June 13, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices touched Rs 106.31 per litre, which is the highest among all the metropolitan cities. The diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre. Here’s a look at the prices of petrol and diesel in all major cities:

Cities Petrol price on June 13 Diesel price on June 13 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 90.14 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.52 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.56 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

The fuel prices depend on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

On Sunday, the Punjab government revised the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in the last one year. The state government increased the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on fuel by 10 per cent. The prices have gone up by 92 paise per litre for petrol, 88 paise per litre for diesel.

The prices in some of the cities have gone up by Re 1. Here’s the revised price list for June 13.

Punjab revised fuel price list

Cities Petrol prices on June 13 Diesel prices on June 13 Chandigarh Petrol prices: Rs 96.20 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre Ludhiana Petrol prices: Rs 98.28 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.69 per litre Patiala Petrol prices: Rs 98.29 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.41 per litre Amritsar Petrol prices: Rs 98.52 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 88.55 per litre

Oil prices worldwide

On Monday, oil prices fell by around $3 a barrel after it was stated that rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled this week.

Brent crude futures fell $2.95, or 3.9 per cent, and was at $71.84 a barrel, which is its lowest level since December 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.05, or 4.4%, to settle at $67.12 a barrel.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs slashed its oil price forecasts and highlighted higher-than-expected supplies later this year and through 2024. The bank's December crude price forecast now stands at $86 a barrel for Brent, down from $95, and at $81 a barrel for WTI, down from $89.

“Crude oil extended its fall on Monday and prices plunged more than 4.0 per cent in the international markets after Iran and Venezuela said bilateral trade would increase up to $20 billion from $3 billion. Both Venezuela and Iran are currently facing US sanctions. Venezuela is having world’s largest crude oil reserves but struggling for exploration due to US sanctions. Fresh deals between two countries could increase oil supply in the international markets,” said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Goldman Sachs cut its oil price forecasts early on Sunday, and the crude price forecast now stands at $86 a barrel for Brent, down from $95. Crude oil has support at $66.80–65.90 and resistance is at $68.10–68.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,480-5,420, while resistance is at Rs 5,640–5,720,” Kalantri added.

