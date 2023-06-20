Petrol and diesel price chart on June 20: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 20: Oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on June 20, Tuesday, after the daily rate revision. The prices were slightly revised in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai were Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol is available for Rs 106.03 and diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel is being sold for Rs 94.24 per litre.

In Maharashtra, the prices were revised upwards. The petrol prices were hiked by Rs 1.21 and are at Rs 107.17 per litre. The diesel prices were hiked by Rs 1.17, the rates are at Rs 93.66 per litre.

Petrol has become costlier by 32 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Himachal Pradesh. The petrol and diesel prices in Shimla are Rs 97.24 per litre and Rs 86.30 per litre.

There was a slight increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates are Rs 96.74 and Rs 89.77.

At present, petrol is being sold 81 paise cheaper at Rs 108.07 and diesel 73 paise cheaper at Rs 93.35 per liter in Rajasthan. In Punjab too, petrol has become cheaper by 27 paise and diesel by 25 paise. In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per liter and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre.

The prices in some of the cities have gone up by Re 1. Here’s the revised price list for June 20.

Cities Petrol price on June 20 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.86 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.42 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.74 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.77 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.80 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.24 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

The fuel prices are inclusive of a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major relief, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs. Earlier this month, the Punjab government revised the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in the last one year. The state government increased the VAT on fuel by 10 per cent.

International prices

The global crude oil price was above $76 per barrel, with US West Texas Intermediate crude oil experiencing a 0.24 per cent decline to $71.29 per barrel, and Brent crude oil seeing a 0.04 per cent increase to $76.12 per barrel. The rates were mixed ahead of a decision on lending benchmarks by China, where the world's second-largest economy is expected to cut key rates to boost its slowing recovery.

“Crude oil witnessed sharp volatility and settled on a mixed note ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman's testimony on Wednesday before the US Congress. The dollar index recovered from its lows ahead of the testimony and restricted gains of crude oil. Crude oil is also facing resistance amid an unexpected increase in the US oil stocks last week. However, Chinese stimulus hopes and increased refining activities in China are supporting crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.10–69.50 and resistance at $71.80–72.40 in today’s session. In INR, crude oil has support at Rs 5,810-5,740, while resistance is at Rs 5,980–6,060.

Check rates

To know the daily price of petrol and diesel through SMS, Indian Oil customers can send an SMS 'RSP' and their city code to 9224992249. BPCL customers can get the information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by sending 'RSP' and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

