Petrol and diesel price chart on June 21: Check current rates in Mumbai Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 21: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, June 21, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel per litre is available for Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

In some states, the fuel prices saw a drop. In Himachal Pradesh, petrol price dropped by 88 paise cheaper at Rs 95.07 and diesel by 78 paise at Rs 84.38 per litre. Today, the price of petrol in Maharashtra has dropped by 55 paise to reach Rs 106.62 per litre. The diesel price dropped by 53 paise and is available at Rs 93.13 per litre.

Petrol has become cheaper by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. In Bihar, there is a drop of 36 paise in the price of petrol and 33 paise in diesel. Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel have also fallen in Uttar Pradesh.

There is a slight increase in the rates of petrol and diesel in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.86 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.42 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.74 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.77 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.93 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.80 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.24 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last twelve months. Following the daily revision of prices, a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

Price cut

The Centre on Tuesday hinted that petrol and diesel prices may see a reduction in the next quarter if the international situation remains stable.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 80-85 per cent of the crude oil used in the country is imported. "Our oil marketing companies have been good corporate citizens and have borne losses for a long time. Their situation is improving now," Puri said.

Puri added: “If the international situation remains stable, then I agree with you. Then there is a possibility of reducing prices as we go along, in the next quarter.”

Global fuel prices

Oil prices weakened today and extended its fall to a third straight day as the dollar strengthened on a US housing market recovery. Brent futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $75.69 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.06 at 0043 GMT.

“Crude oil prices were highly volatile and plunged again on Tuesday, after a lower than expected interest rate cut by the Chinese Central Bank. Chinese demand concerns are also impacting global oil prices, while gains in the dollar index ahead of the Fed Chairman’s testimony before the U.S. congress also contributed to the fall of crude oil prices. Monetary tightening by global central banks are also restricting upward movement in crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $70.40–69.70 and resistance at $71.95–72.60 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,760-5,680, while resistance is at Rs 5,900–5,980,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also read: Petrol and diesel price chart on June 20: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Also read: Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas' film sees massive drop in earnings; earns Rs 10.80 cr on day 5