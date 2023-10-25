Petrol and diesel prices on October 25: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on August 7: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, August 7, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel is available for Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Noida, petrol has become costlier by 6 paise to Rs 96.65, diesel has become costlier by 6 paise and is available at Rs 89.82 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol price has gone down by 28 paise at Rs 96.71, diesel has becomed cheaper by 27 paise and can be bought at Rs 89.59 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol price has come down by 10 paise at Rs 96.47, diesel is available at Rs 89.66 per litre. In Patna, petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise at Rs 107.24, diesel price has also gone down by 28 paise and is available for Rs 94.04 per litre.

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — control roughly 90 per cent of the market.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.92

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Wednesday morning as there were signs of tighter US supplies countered economic data that dampened the outlook for energy demand. At 9.53 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $88.02, down by 0.06 per cent; and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $83.67, down by 0.08 per cent.

On Tuesday, crude oil prices declined by around 2 per cent as data from the euro zone indicated weakening of economic conditions in that region.

Meanwhile, October PMI data showed growth in the manufacturing and service sectors in the US.

In India, November crude oil futures were trading at Rs 6,966 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning, against the previous close of Rs 6,974, down by 0.11 per cent. Whereas, December futures were trading at Rs 6,940, as against the previous close of Rs 6,938, up by 0.03 per cent.