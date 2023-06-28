Petrol, Diesel Rates on June 28: Prices constant in Delhi, Mumbai; some cities see minor revision

Petrol and diesel prices today: Indian oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices constant in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Wednesday, June 28. There were minor tweaks in Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu-Kashmir.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

Fresh rate revision

In Bihar, petrol has become cheaper by 42 paise and diesel by 39 paise on Wednesday. In Gujarat too, the prices (petrol and diesel) have fallen by 56 paise.

In Himachal Pradesh, petrol has come down by 29 paise and diesel by 26 paise. The price of petrol and diesel has decreased by 24 paise in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 36 paise. In West Bengal, the price of petrol has increased by 44 paise and that of diesel by 41 paise. Petrol-diesel has also become costlier in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu-Kashmir.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.34 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.54 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 97.10 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.55 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

The fuel prices are calculated after adding on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as markets worried about supply tightness in the US, which is the world’s biggest oil consumer, after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in its crude and gasoline inventories.

As per a Reuters report, Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.58 a barrel at 0002 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $67.94 a barrel.

Crude stocks fell by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended June 23, according to the market sources, citing data from the industry group, American Petroleum Institute. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.76 million barrels.