Petrol, diesel Rates on November 30: Prices constant in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; some cities see revision

Petrol and diesel prices on November 30: Indian oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices constant in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Thursday, November 30. There were minor changes in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.03 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Maharashtra, the petrol prices were hiked by Rs 1.01 and diesel by 97 paise. In Chhattisgarh, petrol price was hiked by 65 paise and diesel by 63 paise. In West Bengal, petrol prices were revised upwards by 69 paise and diesel by 65 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel were also increased in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat and Karnataka saw a decline in fuel rates.

Revised price chart

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 90.14

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

But past one year, the fuel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai have been at the same level. The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors maintained caution ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where production cuts are expected, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.90 a barrel by 0024 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.68 a barrel.

China's manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace than expected, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth in the world's largest oil importer.

"We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and OPEC+ meetings. Crude oil is having support at $76.85–76.10 and resistance is at $78.50-79.20 today’s session. In INR crude oil has support at Rs 6,390-6,320 while resistance is at Rs 6,580-6,640," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.