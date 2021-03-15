Brazil reports 1.14 crore COVID-19 cases; overtakes India to become second most affected country

Brazil has surpassed India's COVID-19 count to become the second most affected country globally. The land of tropical beaches has reported over 1.14 crore COVID-19 cases, out of which over 1 crore people have recovered from the contagion. Brazil has reported total of 2.78 lakh deaths so far.

The South American country has reported 43,812 new COVID-19 cases and 1,127 new deaths as of now, making it the most lethal week since the pandemic first spread across continents in 2020 and now is second only to the US.

India has reported over 1.13 crore total COVID-19 cases so far, out of which over 1.10 crore people have recovered so far. Over 1.58 people have succumbed to the contagion in India so far.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Brazil can also be attributed to the slow COVID-19 inoculation. Only 4 per cent of the Brazilian population have been administered the first shot of the COVID-19 jab so far, according to an Associated Press report. The report further states 79 per cent of the Brazilian population wants to be inoculated against the virus. Brazil has approved the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac and the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed concern over the exacerbating COVID-19 situation in Brazil. The WHO chief said, "Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths."

He added, "The situation is deeply concerning and the measures that should be taken should be as serious as possible." India, on the other hand, has inoculated 2.99 crore people, out of whom 1.4 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The beneficiaries who received their first doses of the life-saving jabs stood at more than 2.44 lakh whereas 54.55 lakh people received second doses of the vaccine till March 15, 2021.

With agency inputs

