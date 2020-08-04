Russia claims its COVID-19 vaccine is ready for rollout in September

Russia has claimed its COVID-19 vaccine -- touted as the world's first coronavirus vaccine -- is all set for rollout in September after clearing all the trials and receiving necessary approvals.

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the final check-up of volunteers at the Burdenko Hospital showed complete improvement in their immunity with no side-effects. The vaccine is being developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow.

"The results of the check-up clearly demonstrate an unmistakable immune response attained through the vaccination. No side effects or issues with the body of the volunteers were found", the ministry said, Russia's Sputnik News reported.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said they would start vaccinating health workers and teachers first. The production of the world's "first coronavirus vaccine" could start in September, a Russian news agency, TASS, reported recently. The country is also gearing up for the mass production of another vaccine by November.

"We expect to start production already in November this year. So, closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for [people] from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination," Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Director-General Rinat Maksyutov said.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus tally in the world has touched 18,306,842 cases and 694,406 deaths. According to John Hopkins University, the US has registered 47.13 lakh COVID-19 cases to date. And, Brazil has recorded a total of 2.75 lakh coronavirus cases. India's coronavirus case tally has surged to 18,55,746 on Tuesday.

