15-18 yr olds can register on CoWIN portal from Jan 1

Children from 15 years to 18 years of age will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal from January 1. CoWIN platform chief Dr RS Sharma said that an additional registration option has been added as the students might not be having Aadhaar or other identity cards. Through this feature, students can register for vaccination on CoWIN portal using their 10th class ID cards.

"Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration- the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," CoWIN platform chief Dr RS Sharma told news agency ANI.

This is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas announcement on COVID-19 vaccination for children from 15-18 years of age group from January 3 besides announcing an additional dose or 'precaution dose' of the vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities from January 10.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced that the state government is making preparations to inoculate 15-18 year olds from January 3 by organising vaccination drives at schools. He added that PHCs have been asked to administer the ‘precautionary dose’ to those above 60 years of age with comorbidities from January 10.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan met the Election Commission of India officials to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation for upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states. Issues like rising Omicron cases, vaccine coverage with focus on states going in for Assembly elections next year were discussed during this meeting. ECI and Health Ministry will hold another meeting in January next year.

