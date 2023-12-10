scorecardresearch
166 new Covid cases reported in India, majority from Kerala

The lowest single-day case count since the onset of COVID-19 was 24 in July of this year.

India's overall COVID-19 tally is 4.44 crore, with a death toll of 5,33,306, resulting in a case fatality rate of 1.19 per cent. India's overall COVID-19 tally is 4.44 crore, with a death toll of 5,33,306, resulting in a case fatality rate of 1.19 per cent.

India reported 166 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the total active cases standing at 895, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The majority of new cases were reported in Kerala. 

According to ANI, the recent daily average is around 100 cases, potentially linked to the winter season, when influenza-like illnesses tend to increase. The lowest single-day case count since the onset of COVID-19 was 24 in July of this year.

India's overall COVID-19 tally is 4.44 crore, with a death toll of 5,33,306, resulting in a case fatality rate of 1.19 per cent. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, indicating substantial progress in the vaccination drive.

Health authorities continue to stress the importance of vaccination in controlling the virus's spread. Despite the recent uptick in cases, officials reassure the public that the situation remains under control. 

The combination of a robust vaccination campaign and adherence to safety protocols is deemed crucial to prevent a potential surge in infections.

As winter progresses, health officials urge citizens to stay vigilant, maintain good hygiene practices, and get vaccinated to ensure individual and community safety. 

The government remains committed to monitoring and responding to changes in the COVID-19 situation while striving to strike a balance between public health and economic activities.

Published on: Dec 10, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
