Amid COVID spike, Delhi issues fresh SOPs for schools: Details here

In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued a revised SOP for schools to prevent the further spread.

In a fresh set of guidelines, the Delhi authorities have made it mandatory for schools to have a 'Quarantine Room' in case of any emergency.

"The head of the school should ensure availability of a Quarantine Room in the school in case of any emergency," read the official notification.

The order has also mandated thermal screening at school entry gates. "No student, teachers, staff or guest should be allowed to enter the school premises without proper thermal scanning, it added.

There will also be compulsory hand sanitisation at the entrance of the schools, class rooms, labs, etc.

"Parents should be advised that if the child or any of the family members shows COVID symptoms, they should not send the child to the school," read the notice.

Teachers during morning attendance will daily ask the students if they or any of their family members have been experiencing COVID related symptoms.

The school authorities also have to maintain physical distancing at all times by ensuring that students do not assemble or gather near entry or exit gates while visiting the school. The authorities have discouraged routine guest visits to schools. In case of emergency, a parent's visit with strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) may be allowed.

Schools also have to generate awareness about COVID-19 among the students. "Posters / standees on preventive measures about COVID19 to be displayed at all prominent places like class rooms, washrooms, parking, entry and exit etc. to ensure COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) like physical distancing and mask guidelines etc," the notification added.

The guidelines added that teachers are to report to the Head of School immediately if any student in their class is found with COVID symptoms. If any COVID case is noticed or reported among the students, teaching and non-teaching staff to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Zonal or District Authorities immediately and the concerned wing of the school may be temporarily closed or cordoned off.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 965 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest Health Department Bulletin shared on Thursday night. The national capital reported a single COVID-19 related death while 635 people recovered from the infection in Delhi. The number of active cases has jumped to 2970. The positivity rate now stands at 4.71 per cent down from 5.70 per cent a day ago.

