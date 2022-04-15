China reports 24,268 news COVID-19 cases on April 14 vs 3,020 a day earlier

China reported 24,268 new coronavirus cases on April 14, of which 3,486 were symptomatic and 20,782 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 29,411 new cases a day earlier - 3,020 symptomatic and 26,391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.



