China’s Covid surge: Here's how prepared India is to handle rising cases; 10 points

The sudden surge in cases in China due to the new strain BF.7 has alarmed many countries across the world. India, after reporting four cases of BF.7 in the last few months, has issued fresh advisories and alerted all states and Union territories against lowering their guard. As per a PTI report, two cases of the BF.7 variant were reported in Gujarat and two in Odisha in July, September, and November. Both the patients in Gujarat reportedly recovered after home isolation.

But following the sudden surge in cases in China, and a few other countries, the Union Health ministry called a meeting on Wednesday, where it advised using masks and Covid-appropriate behavior. The Centre has sounded an alert on the new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant, which has been found to be behind the sudden surge of Covid infections in China. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that though there is no cause for panic, the ministry asked people to wear masks in crowded areas. “Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Here are the top 10 points:

The Centre has asked all states to gear up genome sequencing and send samples of all Covid-positive cases to the labs of INSACOG, a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various Covid strains. In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that genome sequencing will enable the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures. Besides, the Union health ministry has already implemented the Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19 in June 2022, which has clear directions on early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The Centre has called for random sample tests for international passengers at the airports. Following the Centre’s alert, several states have started taking steps and are keeping a close watch on the situation. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has her cabinet form a committee of experts to keep a close eye on the health emergency. A PTI report said that state health officials have said that sample examination is being done regularly, and they are watching the situation closely. The Maharashtra government has also asked its health department to alarm all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant has stressed that all districts should follow the five-point programme of the government, which is to test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The Kerala government has asked its district authorities to vigorously continue with the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. The state health ministry has asked people to wear face masks in public places.

The state government is also trying to run campaigns to strengthen awareness activities and increase the facilities at the hospitals. The Karnataka government has asked to scan the international passengers coming from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) airport. The Gujarat government has also asked its health department to conduct compulsory testing of the travellers arriving in the state from other countries. Besides, it has asked the administration to be alert and take all the precautionary steps required. The government has said it will review the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply in health centres and civil hospitals across the state from time to time.



On Thursday, India reported a total of 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were 3,402. One death was recorded, as per the government data.

(With PTI inputs)