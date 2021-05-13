COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review availability, supply of oxygen, key drugs

Amid a massive second COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines. He also took stock of drugs that are supplied for the treatment of Mucormycosis or black fungus, the cases of which are on the rise in some states of the country.

Officials updated PM Modi during the meeting on Wednesday that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kinds of help needed. He also took stock of the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug.

The production of all drugs, including Remdesivir, has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. Officials informed the PM that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of the first wave. He also reviewed the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and PSA plants.

The PM CARES Fund has also approved the procurement of 1,50,000 units of the Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore.

Oxycare is a SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, which regulates the oxygen being administered to patients based on the sensed SpO2 levels. Under the sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with non-rebreather masks are being procured, the defence ministry said in a release. As the second wave of Covid-19 hit India hard, the world community lent a helping hand to the country fighting one of the deadliest waves in the world.

The Centre has further delivered global aid to states/UTs under the 'Whole of Government' approach to augment their efforts in COVID management. Around 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,913 ventilators/Bi PAP, and 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid have been delivered or dispatched to states and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 recoveries, and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest health ministry data.

