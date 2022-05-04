Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Over 3,200 cases reported in 24 hrs in India; details here

India reported more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4.30,88,118, according to the Health Ministry data. Active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections and the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

Daily case positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent, the health ministry said. During the same period, 31 fatalities were reported across the country. Overall death toll, however, in the country has reached 5, 23,920 and fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

COVID-19 cases started to pick up with the 7-day moving average of daily cases up to 2,800 per day as on April 29 from less than 1,000 in mid-April.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 1,414 cases on Tuesday, around 31 per cent more than Monday. COVID-19 positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to the city health department. One death occurred due to the disease. Delhi reported 1,076 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent.

The national capital reported 1,485 cases and no death on Sunday whereas the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent. The national capital’s overall COVID-19 tally has reached 18, 87,050 whereas the death toll stands at 26,176.

Section 144 imposed in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar

Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals and rising infections, Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code (CrPC) has been enforced in Gautam Budh Nagar from May 1-31. Wearing masks has also been made mandatory in public places.

Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said, “No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed.” It added, “Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines.”

No 4th wave in India, say experts

Experts believe that while a spurt in COVID cases and test positivity rate over the last few weeks don’t suggest a fourth wave, people should take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infection. Epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya told news agency PTI that the test positivity rate is stagnant and that this means the infection is spreading at the same rate and there is no wave.

He also said that there is a subtle change in hospitalisation rate, proving there is no wave. He furthermore noted that absolute number of cases don’t mean much and the number of cases will be more if you do more testing.

He mentioned, “Therefore, we should not worry too much about the test positivity rate and the absolute number of cases, the main parameter is the hospitalisation rate and the mortality rate.”

Co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s national task force on coronavirus Dr Rajeev Jaydevan said the test positivity rate not going up suggests that it is not like the surge spiked by Delta variant. He said, “It is too early for a large wave to happen, but we must keep basic mitigation measures in place without compromising economic activity.”

Eminent virologist and former Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore’s Professor Dr T Jacob said on April 26 that the probability of a fourth wave in India is “extremely low.” He told news agency ANI that India’s best defence against an upcoming wave or local outbreak is high vaccination coverage.

Dr John said, “If a fourth wave comes, it will be a total surprise to me. Therefore, I cannot guess anything about it. The probability of a fourth wave is extremely low. Our best defence against the ill effects of a wave is very high coverage of vaccination. Full vaccination means two doses plus a precautionary dose at least 6 months later. The official version of two doses as full vaccination is unscientific.”

He added, “Not at all. Schools should remain open. During the ‘endemic phase’ which is our present as well as future, we will find an occasional case which should be dealt with in a case-by-case manner.”

(With agency inputs)

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: NTAGI to review data for 5-12, 6-12 yr age brackets today

Also read: Delhi reports 1,076 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Also read: COVID-19: India's positivity rate past 1% again after 2 months