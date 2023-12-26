COVID-19 in India: Active cases surpass 4,100, 412 new JN.1 infections reported in 24 hours

COVID-19 in India latest: Active coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4,100 mark on Tuesday as a total of 412 fresh cases of JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant were reported in the last 24 hours. While the number of active cases in India stood at 4,170 on Tuesday, the total death toll reached 5.33 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India reported an increase of 628 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the number of active cases went up to 4,054. One death due to COVID-19 was reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data further suggested.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus will meet on Tuesday after 34 cases of the JN.1 subvariant were reported in the state on Monday. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that there will be no restrictions as of now. He also stressed the need for people to remain cautious.

Moreover, the Delhi government has advised people to wear masks and avoid gatherings amid the fresh rise in coronavirus infections and the upcoming new year celebrations. Thirty-four cases of the JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant on Monday were confirmed in Karnataka. Of these, 20 cases were reported from Bengaluru, four in Mysuru, three in Mandya, one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamaraja Nagara.

As of Sunday, a total of 63 cases of the JN.1 variant were reported from India. Of these, 34 cases were from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 8 from Karnataka, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana. The JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant is driving coronavirus cases in some countries including India.

Commenting on the JN.1 variant, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that this variant is more transmissable and is spreading rapidly. He said that the symptoms in those infected include fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose and body aches.

When asked if existing vaccines will be effective against this variant, Guleria told news agency ANI: "Jn.1 is sub-lineage of Omicron. So a vaccine that is made against Omicron will be effective against this variant also. We need more data first to show what is the current immunity in the population, and the protection that have based on the previous vaccination that we have got, based on that, only can we decide that do we need a new vaccine, that covers the current circulating strain, and that is something that has to be done regularly because variants will keep changing."

