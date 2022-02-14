COVID-19: Over 1.5 cr adolescents of 15-18 yrs age fully vaccinated, says Mandaviya

Over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the minister tweeted.

Over 70 percent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.

