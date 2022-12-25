'Wash hands, wear mask': PM Modi's advice amid Covid surge in China

In his final "Mann ki Baat" speech of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be cautious of the Covid pandemic which has struck China, Japan, Brazil, Korea, and the US. He pointed out that the number of Covid cases is increasing in many nations and advised people to take safety measures like washing their hands and wearing masks.

On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi in his monthly radio address said that he had led India to greater heights in every field. The prime minister also discussed India's expanding economy, noting that it advanced quickly and rose to the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Check out the top quotes here:

PM Modi said many people are on vacation or will go on vacation during Christmas and New Year's. He urged them to follow protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not harmed by the virus. "We are seeing that Covid cases are rising in many countries in the world. We need to remain careful and wear masks and wash our hands," the prime minister said. With the number of cases increasing and the pandemic spreading, particularly in China where the zero-Covid policy was lifted, the central government has increased its efforts to contain any possible spread in India.

The Prime Minister praised India's fast-growing economy and stated that the outgoing year, 2022, was inspirational to India in many ways. With its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crores and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, India has carved out a special place for itself in the world, he said. He highlighted the country's achievement of the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion. "The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy," he added.

PM Modi said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every sector including education, foreign policy, and the field of infrastructure." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying his contribution to India is indelible.

