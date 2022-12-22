Covid: 2% international passengers being tested amid new variant scare, says Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday briefed Lok Sabha about the preparedness for Covid outbreak in the country and said 2% international passengers are being tested amid new variant scare.

"From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China," said Mandaviya.

"We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. States have been advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19," said Mandaviya while referring to the BF.7 variant.

"We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps," he said.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डों पर विदेश से आने वाले हवाई यात्रीयों के 2% कोविड RT-PCR random sampling भी आज शुरू कर दी गयी है : डॉ @MansukhMandviya — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) December 22, 2022

In the wake of festive and new year season, states have been advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses, the minister said.

"The health department has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The Central government has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore Covid vaccine shots have been given," added Mandaviya.

Amid the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States, Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of COVID-19. He urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus. Emphasising that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

India has in the past six months reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China. Various states have also stepped up vigil. Notably, during the Wednesday meeting, Health Minister Mandaviya was briefed on the global Covid situation and the domestic scenario. He noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of Covid, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

Mandaviya directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.

