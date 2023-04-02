Covid surge: India records highest number of cases in 184 days

Coronavirus cases across the country have been on a rise over the last couple of weeks. The country recorded over 3,824 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the biggest in about 184 days. With this, the country's active caseload has gone up to 18,389, according to the health ministry data released on Sunday.

India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). The death toll has climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan in 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the data. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Amid the surge in Covid cases across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government was fully prepared to fight against any situation.

"We request patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) to mask up, though there has been no mandate from the Centre to this regard so far. At present, we are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases that are being detected. 7,986 beds have been set aside for Covid, including oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds," Kejriwal said.

