Business Today
CORONAVIRUS
Covid update: At 1,149, Delhi's daily case count jumps 17%; active tally at 3,347

National capital's Covid positivity rate is at 23.8%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,149 new Covid cases, highest since August 20, 2022, 677 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the city government's health department. National capital's active Covid tally stands at 3,347 and positivity rate is at 23.8%. 

Delhi logged 980 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.98%.

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported – two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 9:27 PM IST
