Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID-19 positive; currently in home isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently in home isolation and has also urged all those who came in his contact to observe isolation and get themselves tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, he said that the national capital may report 3,100 new COVID-19 cases during the day even as he urged people to not panic. “COVID-19 cases in Delhi are increasing at a fast pace. But there is no need to panic. On December 29, 923 cases were reported. 1,313 cases were detected on December 30, 1,796 cases on December 31 and 2,796 cases on January 1. Nearly 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported today. The active cases as of today stand at 6,360,” the Chief Minister noted in his January 2 address.



He added that Delhiites should not panic as the present COVID-19 cases in the national capital is “very mild” in comparison to the Delta variant during the second wave during April-May 2021 while adding that people should follow COVID-appropriate norms. “There is no need to panic. Keep following COVID appropriate behavior and be responsible. This COVID is very mild and the Delhi government is ready and stands with you,” he said.

