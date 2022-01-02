Delhi lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal to address media today on COVID situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to address the media on Sunday on the COVID situation in the city, ANI reported.

Kejriwal's address comes a day after the national capital's daily case tally breaches 2,000-mark after seven months and registered a huge surge in daily COVID infections with 2,716 new cases on Saturday, the highest since May 21.

Although the emergence of the new Omicron COVID variant has triggered fears of a third wave, there has been a steady rise in the COVID-19 tally in Delhi which reported 7,865 cases in the last seven days.

The positivity rate has jumped to 3.64 per cent from 0.55 per cent on December 26. The national capital, on Saturday, registered 351 cases of Omicron. There were only 142 cases of the new COVID strain on Monday.

Of the 2,716 new infections reported on Saturday, South Delhi has recorded the maximum number of cases at 372. The national capital also registered one death.

On December 29, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided that COVID-19-related curbs imposed in the national capital under the "yellow alert' would continue for now and authorities would track the situation for some time before deciding on announcing new restrictions.

The DDMA had on Tuesday declared the "yellow alert" under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi in view of the spike in COVID cases following the emergence of the Omicron strain.