Delhi logs 1,396 Covid-19 cases with positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, highest in 15 months

Delhi on Saturday witnessed 1,396 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

The additional cases bring Delhi's Covid-19 total to 20,21,593. The death toll now stands at 26,560, according to the health department report.

Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the recent fatalities, while it was incidental in the other four, according to the report.

The daily total of Covid-19 cases in the national capital surpassed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months, with the positive rate standing at 23.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the nation has gone up to 53,720, as per the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in India has slightly declined. About 10,753 new infections have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours; on Friday, the figure surpassed 11,000 for the first time.

