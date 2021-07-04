Govt sets up COVID-19 vaccine testing facilities in Pune, Hyderabad with PM-CARES fund

The Centre has set up two new COVID-19 vaccine testing facilities in Pune and Hyderabad with the funding support provided by the PM-CARES Fund.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and considering the enhanced production of COVID vaccines, the Department of Biotechnology had set up two vaccine testing facilities in its autonomous research institutes -- National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a release.

"With funding support provided by the PM-CARES Fund trust, two new vaccine testing facilities have been set up as Central Drug laboratories at DBT-NCCS, and DBT-NIAB," the release added.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. It was registered on March 27, 2020.

The facility at NCCS, Pune, was notified as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of COVID-19 vaccines by a gazette notification issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on June 28, while the facility at NIAB, Hyderabad is likely to receive necessary notification shortly, it said.

Earlier, the country had a Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli, which was the National Control Laboratory for testing and pre-release certification of immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.

The new facilities will not only expedite the vaccine manufacture and supply but also be logistically convenient considering that both Pune and Hyderabad are the two vaccine manufacturing hubs, the ministry said.

The new facilities are geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer vaccines as per demand, and are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month.

