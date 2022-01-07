Gujarat imposes night curfew, other curbs in major cities amid COVID surge: Details

Gujarat government on Friday imposed night curfew and other stringent COVID-19 curbs in major cities, including Ahmedabad and Surat, amid massive rise in daily cases in the state. In a fresh order, the state government announced that night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad.

The order also stated that political and social programs, weddings to have maximum 400 person capacity in open and 50% of space capacity in closed venues. It also said that only 100 persons allowed in funerals.

Further, Gujarat CMO's order also added that shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants (with 75% capacity) to function till 10 pm.

Moreover, 75% capacity has been approved in government and private AC non-buses, 50% capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till January 31.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Gujarat reported over 4,200 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours. No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Gujarat yesterday, while 39 patients infected with the strain were discharged during the day.