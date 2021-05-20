How to test for Covid-19 at home

You can get now test for Covid-19 at home as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given the nod to Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions to roll out India's first self-use rapid antigen test (RAT) kit. The self-use kit is named CoviSelf and priced at Rs 250 per pack. The self-use test can only be used by symptomatic individuals and those who come in contact with lab-tested Covid-19 people. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has also approved the market availability of the home test kit.

The home testing kit will soon hit the market.

How to use a home-testing Covid kit?

If you want to use the home testing kit, you'll have to mandatorily download a home-testing mobile app, christened Mylab Coviself, from Google Play Store and Apple Store. The data in the app of the mobile phone will be centrally captured in a secure server, which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored, an ICMR advisory said.

How will this home test kit help?

The test kits can be purchased without a prescription from local pharmacies and online channel partners. This is expected to ease pressure on already overburdened testing labs and reduce delays in testing, which is more than 72 hours in some parts of the country.

What to do after testing positive at home?

As per the ICMR advisory, all those who test positive may be considered as true positives and no-repeat testing is required. However, all RAT negative symptomatic individuals will be treated as suspect Covid-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR/health ministry home isolation protocol while awaiting the RTPCR test result. The ICMR has also warned against indiscriminate testing.

