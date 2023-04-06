India logs over 5,300 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active tally reaches 25,587

India has registered 5,335 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest in about 195 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Meanwhile, the active infections in the country climbed to 25,587.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Furthermore, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 per cent, it said.

At 25,587, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As per the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Recently, a survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in India may be underreported by as much as 300 per cent.

The survey asked respondents about their Covid-19 testing practices in the last month. Shockingly, 76 per cent of those with Covid symptoms confirmed that they had not taken the Covid test. Only 12 per cent admitted to taking the RT-PCR test, and another 12 per cent had taken both the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

