Can Fin Homes can hit Rs 870-880; buy Home First on dips, says Angel One's Osho Krishan

The caveat, however, is position sizing. With the stock having already undergone a sharp correction, the recommendation is not for a lump-sum bet but for staggered accumulation. According to Krishan, the stock is now showing signs of stability, raising the possibility of a recovery move toward Rs 870-880 as a near-term technical pullback.

Home First Finance attractive, but not at any price

On Home First Finance Company, the tone was more measured. Krishan said the stock is “also looking quite decent,” though he stopped short of calling the chart decisively bullish. His preferred strategy is to wait for lower levels rather than chase the stock at current prices.

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He identified Rs 1,140-1,135 as the first accumulation zone and advised investors to build exposure gradually. If weakness persists, he sees a deeper buying band at Rs 1,075-1,080. “At current levels, it's not that one should be very enthuse a lot of capital in this counter,” he said, underscoring the need for patience.

What it means for investors

The takeaway for six-month investors is clear: Can Fin Homes offers a clearer rebound setup from support, while Home First Finance remains a watchlist candidate for better entry points. The broader market backdrop also matters.