Can Fin Homes can hit Rs 870-880; buy Home First on dips, says Angel One's Osho Krishan

Housing finance company (HFC) stocks are back on investors’ radar, but the near-term technical setup suggests selectivity rather than aggressive buying. In a market where broader sentiment remains stock-specific and banking counters are yet to show decisive strength, Angel One analyst Osho Krishan said Can Fin Homes Ltd appears better placed for a medium-term recovery trade, while Home First Finance Company India Ltd may offer attractive entry only on further correction.
Krishan said Can Fin Homes is trading around a “very strong historical support zone of Rs 800-820,” a band from which the stock has previously seen meaningful rebounds. While he acknowledged that “present levels technical developments have been negative,” he argued that the longer-term price structure still makes the counter worth considering from a medium-term perspective.