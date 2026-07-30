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Can Fin Homes can hit Rs 870-880; buy Home First on dips, says Angel One's Osho Krishan

Can Fin Homes can hit Rs 870-880; buy Home First on dips, says Angel One's Osho Krishan

A technical and analytical look at Can Fin Homes and Home First Finance, comparing support levels, correction zones, accumulation strategy and near-term recovery potential in the housing finance sector.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 4:12 PM IST
Can Fin Homes can hit Rs 870-880; buy Home First on dips, says Angel One's Osho KrishanHe expects a technical pullback in Can Fin Homes towards Rs 870-880 over the medium term.

Housing finance company (HFC) stocks are back on investors’ radar, but the near-term technical setup suggests selectivity rather than aggressive buying. In a market where broader sentiment remains stock-specific and banking counters are yet to show decisive strength, Angel One analyst Osho Krishan said Can Fin Homes Ltd appears better placed for a medium-term recovery trade, while Home First Finance Company India Ltd may offer attractive entry only on further correction.

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Can Fin Homes near a key support base

Krishan said Can Fin Homes is trading around a “very strong historical support zone of Rs 800-820,” a band from which the stock has previously seen meaningful rebounds. While he acknowledged that “present levels technical developments have been negative,” he argued that the longer-term price structure still makes the counter worth considering from a medium-term perspective.

The caveat, however, is position sizing. With the stock having already undergone a sharp correction, the recommendation is not for a lump-sum bet but for staggered accumulation. According to Krishan, the stock is now showing signs of stability, raising the possibility of a recovery move toward Rs 870-880 as a near-term technical pullback.

Home First Finance attractive, but not at any price

On Home First Finance Company, the tone was more measured. Krishan said the stock is “also looking quite decent,” though he stopped short of calling the chart decisively bullish. His preferred strategy is to wait for lower levels rather than chase the stock at current prices.

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He identified Rs 1,140-1,135 as the first accumulation zone and advised investors to build exposure gradually. If weakness persists, he sees a deeper buying band at Rs 1,075-1,080. “At current levels, it's not that one should be very enthuse a lot of capital in this counter,” he said, underscoring the need for patience.

What it means for investors

The takeaway for six-month investors is clear: Can Fin Homes offers a clearer rebound setup from support, while Home First Finance remains a watchlist candidate for better entry points. The broader market backdrop also matters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 4:12 PM IST
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