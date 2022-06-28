India might get emergency approval for its first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

In a first, Indian government's expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) may give emergency use approval to mRNA vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Sources have said that the government's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) - vaccine has given a green light for the approval of Gennova Biopharma's mRNA vaccine.

However, the final decision rests with the Drug Controller General India (DGCI).

Once approved, this will pave way for India to have its first home-grown mRNA vaccine.

While other mRNA vaccines require sub-zero temperatures for storage, Gennova Biopharma’s vaccine company claimed it will not need ultra cold storages which could mean its roll out will be easier in India.

Currently, Pfizer and MODERNA are stored at sub zero storage facilities.

The company has conducted phase 2 and phase 3 data trials on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability, reported news agency ANI. The vaccine - GEMCOVAC-19 - is the country's first homegrown mRNA Covid- 19 vaccine and is seen as a game-changer for the healthcare industry.

What are mRNA vaccines?

The mRNA technology is a messenger RNA, a copy of DNA sequence, and is a blueprint to make a protein. In mRNA vaccine, the mRNA carries the sequence information of spike protein. This mRNA is encapsulated in lipid formulation and injected into the body. In the body cells, it makes the spike protein, which stimulates protective antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)