India records 3.8 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,498 deaths

India reports 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, shows the Union health ministry data.

Total cases: 1,87,62,976

Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418

Death toll: 2,08,330

Active cases: 31,70,228

Total vaccinations: 15,22,45,179

The total number of recoveries also saw the biggest single-day rise of nearly 3 lakh on Thursday. India's recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent and the case positivity has been at 20.1 per cent.

As per the official data, nearly 35 per cent of India's total Covid-19 cases have been added in the month of April only.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the council of ministers on Friday as coronavirus cases surge at an alarming rate in the country. The meeting is expected to be attended by some of the top government officials and Union ministers.

The meeting, to be held virtually on Friday morning, will be the first one of the council of ministers after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India. The ministers and officials are expected to discuss the issue of vaccination phase-3, under which all above the age of 18 are eligible for vaccination.

