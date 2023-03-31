India reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row 

India reported a single-day rise of 3,095 COVID-19 cases while the country’s active caseload hit 15,208 on Friday. The total number of recoveries reached 4,41,69,711, with 1,390 people getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate stands at 1.91 per cent. The recovery rate, on the other hand, stood at 98.78 per cent. A total of 92.15 crore tests have been conducted so far and 1,18,649 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Around 220.65 crore vaccine doses– 95.20 crore second dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose– have been administered across the country so far. A single-day rise of 3,016 fresh cases was reported on Thursday as well whereas the active cases increased to 13,509. This was the highest since six months. Total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a 63 per cent jump in new COVID-19 cases at 694 new cases on Thursday. This is the highest since October 27 last year, when the case count stood at 972 cases. The state’s positivity rate stood at 6.38 per cent. Mumbai and nearby areas saw 358 new cases in 24 hours whereas Pune Circle reported 188 new cases in the same period.

Maharashtra health department said in a statement, “Four weeks back, the state had a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent but between March 22 and 28, it reported 6.15 per cent. The districts with a rise in positivity rate include Solapur (20.05 per cent), Sangli (17.47 per cent), Kolhapur (15.35 per cent), Pune (12.33 per cent), Nashik (7.84 per cent) and Ahmednagar (7.56 per cent).”

