Maharashtra: Eight more test positive for Omicron, 7 from Mumbai alone

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported eight more cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, out of which seven are from the capital city Mumbai, according to the latest health bulletin. The remaining one person is from Vasai Virar, it added.

With this, the total number of patients positive with Omicron variant rose to 28. Out of these, 9 have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test.

As per the preliminary information provided to the health department, none of the patients had history of international travel.

Earlier today, new cases were also reported in New Delhi and Rajasthan, bringing India's caseload to 49.

Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.

India's Covid tally today rose to 3,47,06,344 with 5,784 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the number of active cases declined to 88,993, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Tuesday.