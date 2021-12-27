'Stop partying, wear masks': Harsh Goenka warns people amid Omicron spread

RPG Enterprises chief Harsh Goenka has warned against the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus on Twitter yet again. He shared news from a hospital in Mumbai that he is associated with. As per his tweet, the hospital in question reported record lowest cases on the last one year till five days back while that this number has now snowballed into a full COVID ward.

Goenka laid down all the precautions that people need to follow since “Omicron is here and spreading fast.” “COVID news from a Mumbai hospital with which I am associated: Five days back- record lowest cases in the last one year; Today- COVID ward full and now expanding capacity. Omicron is here and spreading fast. Be careful. Stop partying. Wear masks. Get your vaccines,” the business mogul tweeted.

Covid news from a Mumbai hospital with which I am associated:



Five days back - record lowest cases in the last one year

Today - Covid ward full and now expanding capacity



Omicron is here and spreading fast. Be careful. Stop partying. Wear masks. Get your vaccines. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 27, 2021

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla also had shared a few days ago a tongue-in-cheek take on booster COVID-19 vaccination and its requirement especially in the wake of the Omicron variant. “What’s going on here!?,” he had said in a four-word tweet with an 18-second long clip. The short video, shared originally by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is a clip from the hit movie Home Alone in a meme format, depicting how effective the booster shot can be against Omicron.

In this video, a young boy can be seen fighting two men named Delta and Omicron variants. When he wins over Delta by throwing a bucket of water dubbed as vaccine, another namely Omicron rushes towards him. The boy then defeats Omicron by using another bucket named as booster dose of the vaccine.

While Goenka and Poonawalla are optimistic about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has some doubts on the mRNA boosters provided by Pfizer and Moderna.

“Unfortunately, this notion that mRNA boosters prevent Omicron infections is incorrect. I know at least 25 folk who tested positive at Indian airports who were jabbed with mRNA boosters a month ago or two. Let’s accept the Omicron variant does not respect passports or protocols,” she tweeted.

Unfortunately, this notion that mRNA boosters prevent omicron infections is incorrect. I know at least 25 folk who tested positive at Indian airports who were jabbed with mRNA boosters a month or two ago. Let’s accept the omicron variant does not respect passports or protocols! — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) December 26, 2021

