No more Air Suvidha! Govt eases travel norms for passengers from China, 5 other countries

However, 2% random testing upon arrival will continue for all international passengers

Amid declining Covid cases, India on Thursday relaxed travel norms for passengers from six Asian countries. From February 13, government will do away with uploading of pre-departure Covid test results and self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal.

"Air Suvidha declaration no longer required for passengers coming from Covid affected countries due to declining cases," Health Secretary wrote to Civil Aviation Secretary.

In December, India made updation in health guidelines mandatory for travellers arriving from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, Japan. 

However, 2% random testing upon arrival will continue for all international passengers. Government's move will be a relief for airlines operating flights to and from these six Asian countries that were particularly impacted due to these requirements.

Published on: Feb 09, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 09, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
