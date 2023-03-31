‘No need to worry, we are fully prepared’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on rising Covid cases

Amid the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the government is fully prepared to fight against any situation.



“We request patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) to mask up, though there has been no mandate from the Centre to this regard so far. At present, we are conducting genome sequencing of all Covid cases that are being detected. 7,986 beds have been set aside for Covid, including oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds,” Kejriwal said.



Taking note of the rising XBB 1.16 variant of Covid, which accounts for 48 per cent of all positive cases, he said, "It spreads rapidly but is not severe and this variant is infecting even those who are fully vaccinated.”



"We have been conducting mock drills," Kejriwal added.



Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent.



The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.



The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out.



With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death count stands at 26,526.



Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI that the government is keenly observing the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter.



"We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks," he said.



India logged a single-day rise of 3,095 COVID-19 cases while the country’s active caseload hit 15,208 on Friday. The total number of recoveries reached 4,41,69,711, with 1,390 people getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate stands at 1.91 per cent. The recovery rate, on the other hand, stood at 98.78 per cent. A total of 92.15 crore tests have been conducted so far and 1,18,649 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

