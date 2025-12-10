Zydus Life shares snap 3-day slide on Zyrifa launch, Formycon partnership; stock up 2%

The Zydus Lifesciences stock snapped its three-day losing streak to climb 2 per cent higher in Wednesday’s trade after the drugmaker announced the launch of a critical bone health therapy in India and a strategic licensing pact for the North American market.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences gained as much as 1.8 per cent at Rs 937 in Wednesday’s trade, from a previous close of Rs 919.90 on the BSE. While the stock had been declining for the past three sessions, it managed to snap its losing run today. Despite this uptick, the stock remains down over 4 per cent in 2025 so far.

In a filing to exchanges on December 10, the Ahmedabad-headquartered firm announced the launch of 'Zyrifa', a biosimilar of Denosumab, aimed at protecting bone health in cancer patients. Priced at an MRP of Rs 12,495, the therapy is designed to reduce and delay Skeletal Related Events (SREs) in patients suffering from solid tumours and multiple myeloma.

The company said that bone metastases are a serious complication indicating an advanced stage of cancer, often leading to pain, fractures, and spinal cord compression. "In advanced breast or prostate cancer, bone involvement affects 50-70% of patients, whereas 15-40% of lung, kidney, thyroid, and melanoma cases also develop skeletal metastases over time," the company noted in its filing.

Speaking on the development, Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, "With Denosumab 120 mg SC, we aim to bring access, affordability of medication in cancer patients needing critical care. This will help patients to retain mobility, and support them in their fight against cancer".

Earlier on December 9, post-market hours, Zydus Life announced a strategic partnership with Germany-based Formycon AG. The deal involves the exclusive licensing and supply of FYB206, a biosimilar to the blockbuster immunotherapy drug Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), for the US and Canadian markets.

Under the agreement, Formycon will handle the development, registration, and manufacturing of the product, while Zydus will take charge of commercialisation in the region. This move marks Zydus' entry into the North American biosimilar market with an immunotherapy product, complementing its proposed acquisition of Agenus Inc.'s California-based manufacturing facilities.